The Latest: Fiorentina coach Prandelli positive for virus

Fiorentina's head coach Cesare Prandelli gestures during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiornentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Italian club says Prandelli is self-isolating and that the rest of the squad will now go into a “bubble” in accordance with protocol.

The 63-year-old Prandelli is in his second spell at Fiorentina and has been in charge for less than a month. He replaced Giuseppe Iachini.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fiorentina has lost both of its league matches under the former Italy coach.