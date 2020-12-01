Joe Ross, Nationals agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract

Joe Ross and the Washington Nationals agreed to a $1.5 million contract Tuesday, one day before the deadline for teams to offers deals to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

The 27-year-old right-hander, who had been eligible for salary arbitration, was 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA in nine starts and 18 relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened season, striking out 57 and walking 33 in 64 innings. He had a $1.5 million salary, which became $555,556 in prorated pay.

Ross is 21-19 with a 4.29 ERA in 57 starts and 21 relief appearances over five big league seasons, all with the Nationals. He was a member of Washington's 2019 championship team, taking the loss in Game 5 of the World Series against Houston.