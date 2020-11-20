Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Medicine

The Latest: Totti says he struggled to get over COVID-19

The Associated Press

Montezuma fans react to a call in the first half of an 8-man high school football semifinal playoff game between Montezuma and Remsen St. Mary's at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Capacity for state tournament games has been limited to 2400 and masks are required.
Montezuma fans react to a call in the first half of an 8-man high school football semifinal playoff game between Montezuma and Remsen St. Mary's at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Capacity for state tournament games has been limited to 2400 and masks are required. Liz Martin AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Retired Roma captain Francesco Totti says he struggled with pneumonia after contracting COVID-19.

Totti writes on Instagram that he has recovered after “15 long days” of medical care at home. The 44-year-old Totti says he struggled to get a fever to subside and lost strength.

Totti’s father died last month from the coronavirus at 76.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Health & Medicine

Auto detailer gets prison for not paying $1.5M in taxes

November 20, 2020 6:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service