The Latest: Totti says he struggled to get over COVID-19

Montezuma fans react to a call in the first half of an 8-man high school football semifinal playoff game between Montezuma and Remsen St. Mary's at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Capacity for state tournament games has been limited to 2400 and masks are required. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Retired Roma captain Francesco Totti says he struggled with pneumonia after contracting COVID-19.

Totti writes on Instagram that he has recovered after “15 long days” of medical care at home. The 44-year-old Totti says he struggled to get a fever to subside and lost strength.

Totti’s father died last month from the coronavirus at 76.