Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Medicine

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium closing through end of year

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

The Shedd Aquarium will voluntarily close to the public through the new year as part of a commitment to the health and safety of the Chicago community, the attraction announced Tuesday.

The aquarium is targeting a reopening date of Saturday, Jan. 2, it said.

“We are taking this action proactively for the positive influence it may have for all,” said the aquarium's president and CEO, Bridget Coughlin.

The Shedd Aquarium is home to 32,000 aquatic animals representing 1,500 species of fishes, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, birds and mammals from waters around the globe.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Health & Medicine

Winter high school sports season postponed until mid-January

November 17, 2020 10:01 AM

Health & Medicine

Just like April, post-Masters week a trip to relaxing resort

November 17, 2020 9:59 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service