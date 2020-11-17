Alabama man set for trial in slaying of exhibitionist wife

An Alabama man is set to stand trial on a murder charge in the killing of his wife, who lived a double life as a stay-at-home mom and an online exhibitionist.

Attorneys picked a jury Monday for the trial of William Jeffrey West, 47, of Calera, who is is charged with using a liquor bottle as a club to kill Kathleen Dawn West, 42. Opening statements were set for Tuesday, and testimony could last several days.

William West denies killing the woman, who bore a resemblance to Marilyn Monroe and publicly posted lingerie photos online while charging viewers to see sexier images. Her partially clothed body was found along a street outside the couple’s home in suburban Birmingham in January 2018.

Prosecutors contend West killed the woman during a fight and have asked to show jurors text messages and voicemails they describe as proof of frequent arguments between the two. The woman died accidentally following a “date night” that included him taking racy photos of her, the defense argued in court documents.

Kathleen West's parents have publicly defended the man, whom they described during interviews as a devoted, loving husband and a good father to the couple's teenage daughter. The Army veteran worked as a campus police officer at Birmingham-Southern College before his arrest.

The victim's mother, Nancy Martin, described her daughter outside court as an alcoholic who took medication for bipolar disorder and had a history of binge drinking. West stayed with his in-laws after the woman's death and before his arrest.

West has been jailed since his arrest.

The case has generated attention on tabloid TV and in online discussion groups, and authorities said precautions were being taken at the Shelby County Courthouse, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Birmingham, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during the trial.

Jury selection was held at a large arts center to allow for social distancing, and testimony will be shown by livestream in two courtrooms.