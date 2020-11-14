Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health & Medicine

UEFA cancels Norway game as virus-hit team unable to travel

The Associated Press

Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring a goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring a goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Bernd Thissen AP
NYON, Switzerland

UEFA said it cancelled a Nations League game on Saturday because Norway could not travel to Romania after a COVID-19 case in the squad.

Norway risks a 3-0 loss by forfeit for not fulfilling the match scheduled on Sunday in Bucharest. There are no clearly available dates in the international calendar to make up the game.

UEFA said it sent the case to its disciplinary committee for a decision.

The case could cost Norway dearly. The team is currently level with Austria at the top of their group in second-tier League B. They are due to meet in Vienna on Tuesday in the final round.

The group winner gets two rewards: Promotion to the top tier of the next Nations League and a potential place in World Cup qualifying playoffs scheduled in March 2022 to advance to the tournament in Qatar later that year.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Health & Medicine

The Latest: Pitino calls for delayed start to basketball

November 14, 2020 2:50 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service