Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus

Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the governor’s authority to issue coronavirus-related orders putting restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to the contain spread of COVID-19.

The ruling delivered a victory for Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in a legal fight with the state’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, over the breadth of the governor’s emergency powers. The court’s decision comes amid Kentucky’s worst outbreak of the virus since the pandemic began.

The Supreme Court ruled that the governor’s orders are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, saying the pandemic “is precisely the type of emergency that requires a statewide response and properly serves as a basis for the governor’s actions” under state law.

The high-stakes case tested the legality of Beshear’s orders to control the virus’s spread by restricting public behavior. At stake were a multitude of Beshear’s orders that include restricting the number of children in day cares and crowd sizes at public events. Also on the line was the order requiring most people to wear masks in public.

During a September hearing before the state’s high court, Beshear’s attorney said the governor’s actions complied with the law and saved lives from the ongoing COVID-19 threat. Cameron’s attorney said Beshear overstepped his constitutional authority.