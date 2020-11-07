Officials: More than 12,000 new virus cases in Illinois

More than 12,000 new cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Illinois.

There were 12,438 newly confirmed and probable cases of the virus Saturday, while another 76 deaths were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More than 10,370 new cases and 49 deaths were reported Friday.

Illinois has had nearly 478,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 10,150 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The health department said Saturday that the number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals tops 4,200. More than 813 people were reportedly being treated in intensive care units.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker self-isolated Friday and was awaiting test results after learning that he may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a meeting earlier this week.