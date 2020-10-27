Recent Missouri editorials

Jefferson City News Tribune, Oct. 27

We’re pleased to see Gov. Mike Parson has called another special session, this one to determine how to spend federal money available to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

We just wish it would have come sooner.

We’re in the thick of a global pandemic that’s hit our state particularly hard. Two days ago, the Associated Press reported the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization is “rising at alarming levels.”

Missouri’s health department data on Monday showed the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate hit an all-time high at 22.7 percent.

If federal money has been available, why haven’t we been using more of it to fight the pandemic?

As of Monday morning, we’ve already had more than 2,800 Missourians die from the virus, and 171,000 have tested positive.

The session will start two days after the Nov. 3 election.

As we recently reported, Parson said the state still has Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding from the federal government that needs to be distributed to Missourians, which is why he called the special session.

The supplemental budget will contain funding for items including school nutrition service programs and grants to support job training and prevention of homelessness and domestic violence, as well as child support payments, he said.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Parson’s Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election, said the special session is “way too little, way too late from a governor who has failed at every step to contain the virus and put Missouri’s economy back on track. The governor should have taken action on day one to get these funds to the Missourians who need them most. But he didn’t — and instead too many lost their lives, businesses closed, jobs were lost, and the virus went unchecked.”

Galloway, of course, wants to paint as bleak a picture as possible under Parson’s watch. However, we do believe if this money was allocated sooner, our state would be better off now.

Still, we believe it’s a case of “better late than never,” and will help our residents better deal with the virus.

_____

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Oct. 26

Last week’s admission by Purdue Pharma of criminal responsibility for its role in fomenting and exploiting the nationwide opioid epidemic might be extraordinary, but it’s not satisfactory. Yes, Purdue has agreed to a remarkable $8.3 billion fine. But real people at the top of that company, including Sackler family former owners, made predatory decisions that destroyed millions of lives and continue to pose major disruptions in cities like St. Louis. Fines without real prison time for those responsible would constitute a miscarriage of justice.

“The devastating ripple effect of Purdue’s actions left lives lost and others addicted,” Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Administrator Tim McDermott stated after Purdue’s guilty plea on three criminal charges.

Opioid overdoses are linked to an estimated 450,000 deaths from 1999 to 2019, with about one-third of 2018 deaths attributed to prescription opioids such as Purdue’s Oxycontin. The company, which declared bankruptcy in 2019, plans to dissolve because it lacks adequate assets to pay the fine. A trust will be established to operate what the settlement describes as a new “public benefit company” whose profits from ongoing drug sales will be used to fund overdose and addiction-treatment programs.

All well and good, but state authorities correctly insist that more must be done to ensure the people who designed and approved Purdue’s predatory decisions are forced to account for themselves in court. Last week’s deal “doesn’t account for the hundreds of thousands of deaths or millions of addictions caused by Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family,” New York Attorney General Letitia James stated. “Instead, it allows billionaires to keep their billions without any accounting for how much they really made.”

For too long, corporate directors and billionaire owners have been allowed to escape imprisonment by effectively buying their way to freedom with big fines, whether the crimes involve big banks responsible for the 2008 economic meltdown or those behind the opioid-addiction epidemic. It’s safe to say in this case that Purdue — along with other major drug manufacturers including St. Louis-founded Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals — played a primary role in the exploding homelessness, crime and gang warfare that continue to roil American cities.

The Sackler family agreed to a separate $225 million civil settlement, which probably won’t put a serious dent in the family’s multibillion-dollar fortune, about $13 billion of which was withdrawn from Purdue Pharma before the federal criminal case was settled. The Sacklers insist they were not involved in the management decisions at the heart of this case.

But some members reportedly were involved in pressuring company officials to boost marketing and distribution of Oxycontin to maximize profits. Doctors and distributors were rewarded for their help boosting opioid sales. Lobbyists pressured U.S. drug-enforcement agencies to back off. If lives were destroyed in the process of raking in massive profits, well, too bad.

______

The Joplin Globe, Oct. 22

The Joplin metro area blew past two somber milestones Tuesday (Oct. 20).

We hit our 7,000th case of COVID-19 in Jasper and Newton counties since the pandemic began. It was around Sept. 9 that we crossed the 4,000 threshhold — 41 days ago — meaning that we are adding cases at the rate of more than 70 per day.

We also hit our 100th death from COVID-19 in the two-county area. Back on Sept. 9, the Joplin metro area had recorded 63 deaths, meaning we have added 37 deaths in the last 41 days.

Nearly a death a day now.

A study that came out last week predicted the nation will hit 400,000 deaths by the end of the year — well on our way to the 675,000 deaths recorded during the deadliest pandemic in the nation’s history, in 1918.

“Cases are increasing. ... Cases are increasing and we’re seeing this happen because we’re getting colder weather and we’re losing that natural social distancing that happens from being out of doors. And people are getting tired. ... Please — my message to the American people, please practice those three W’s. Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear your face coverings when you can’t watch your distance.”

That was the warning Sunday morning on “Meet the Press” from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

“We’re seeing an increase in cases in states, whether red or blue or open or closed.”

He offered some encouragement: “But the point is we’re so close. Hang in there with us. We are so close. We are weeks away from monoclonal antibodies for you, for safe and effective vaccines. We need to bridge to that day, so please just give us a bit more time of your individual, responsible behavior. ...”

“The Pfizer CEO just announced that ... by the end of November, he thinks they may be submitting an application for a vaccine 10 months after this pandemic hit our shores. This is incredible. ... We ought to be celebrating and have a great sense of optimism for, but also a recommitment. Bridge to that date, bridge to that date.”

On “Face the Nation,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said the bridge may take longer crossing. He also said it’s unlikely that a vaccine will be available to the general population until well into 2021.

“We’re going to have to endure this wave of spread right now,” Gottlieb said. Hospitalizations are rising in 42 states, and 45 states have expanding epidemics.

“There’s really no backstop against the spread that we’re seeing,” he said, adding that this is the “most difficult phase of this epidemic.”

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living released a report this week warning that nursing homes in the United States could see a third spike of new COVID-19 cases due to community spread among the general population.

The “most difficult phase of the pandemic” is not the time to falter. How long we need to ride this out remains to be seen, but until then, we must double down on what Azar called “those three W’s.”