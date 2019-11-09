Ohio counties to be part of $350M federal opioid study

Ohio communities will be part of a $350 million federal study analyzing drug intervention techniques and policies.

The Portsmouth Daily Times reports 10 Ohio counties will be among the first wave of communities participating in the National Institutes of Health's HEALing Communities Study set to begin next month.

Kentucky, New York and Massachusetts communities also are part of the study.

Goals of the four-year study include reducing opioid deaths by 40%, expanding use of medically assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and reducing high-risk opioid prescribing.

Federal officials hope the study will help government officials at all levels determine the best practices for combatting a national opioid crisis that has killed 400,000 people since 2000.

The Ohio counties are Ashtabula, Athens, Cuyahoga, Darke, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Lucas, Morrow and Scioto.