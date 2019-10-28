Nebraska accused of not seeking cancer treatment for son

A Nebraska mother has been charged with felony child abuse on allegations that she didn't follow through on treatment for her 4-year-old son's rare form of cancer.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 32-year-old Abak Rehan is believed to have fled the state with the boy, prompting an urgent search for her and her son.

Lincoln Police Investigator Luis Herrera says a social worker at an Omaha hospital had reported that a 4-year-old patient had missed several appointments for treatment of Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that forms in the soft tissue.

Authorities say the social worker reported that the child could become more resistant to treatment if left untreated, decreasing his chances of remission.

Herrera says the boy would likely die within six months to a year if left untreated.