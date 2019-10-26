University of Montana holding vape turn-in drive

The University of Montana is holding a vape turn-in drive amid national concerns about deaths and illnesses tied to vaping.

The five-day event started Saturday before the UM football game and runs through Wednesday at various sites on campus.

Those who turn in vaping pens and e-cigarettes can receive gift cards and will be entered into drawings for an Apple Watch and a set of Beats headphones.

UM spokeswoman Paula Short says the effort is also intended to make students aware that there are campus resources to help them if they want to stop using nicotine or tobacco products.

A District Court judge recently issued an order blocking Gov. Steve Bullock's temporary ban on the sale of flavored vaping products in Montana, where one person has died and two others suffered lung injuries tied to vaping.