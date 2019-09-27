Kentucky issues harmful algae warning for Ohio River

Kentucky's Division of Water and Department for Public Health are issuing a public health advisory for harmful algal bloom along the Ohio River.

The advisory is for people using the waters for recreation. The advisory area is from the McAlpine Dam near Louisville to the Greenup Dam near Greenup in northeastern Kentucky.

State officials also issued an advisory for Briggs Lake near Russellville.

The advisory means algal toxins have been found at various locations along the water. Swimming, wading, and other water activities are not recommended during the advisory.

State officials say ingested water may increase the risk of gastrointestinal symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can also cause skin irritation.