Teen released from mental hospital hangs himself in jail

A teen hanged himself in a Florida jail two months after being cleared for release from a mental health hospital.

Broward Sheriff's officials say 17-year-old Sonny Rugani was arrested for grand theft and burglary in June and taken to a mental health hospital after threatening to kill himself. He was cleared nearly two weeks later and eventually charged as an adult and booked into the main jail.

But authorities say medical staff at the jail did not put Rugani on suicide watch even though he had just been hospitalized for mental health issues. According to a press release, Rugani did not show any suicidal tendencies while there and participated daily in life skills programs.

A deputy discovered the teen in his cell Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday.