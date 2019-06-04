Kentucky seeks to expand school-based health care services

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says his administration is seeking to amend the state's Medicaid plan in an effort to provide greater health-care access for students.

Bevin's office says the proposal would allow Kentucky school districts to utilize federal Medicaid funding to provide Medicaid-enrolled students with increased access to school-based health care. The care includes mental health services, health screenings and asthma management.

Bevin's administration says the proposal was submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in late April. If approved, the goal is to begin the expansion of services and eligible students during the 2019-2020 school year for school districts choosing to participate.

The proposal was presented to state lawmakers Monday. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is working with the state education department on the effort.