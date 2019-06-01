Sisolak signs bills on suicide prevention, recall petitions

Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed a bill requiring schools to adopt suicide prevention policies and another bill imposing tougher penalties on those who falsify petitions to recall elected officials.

Sisolak's office announced he approved the bills Saturday, along with 34 others.

The suicide prevention bill would require schools to set up polices to help students deemed at-risk for suicide and train teachers, other school employees and students on suicide prevention.

Another bill would make it a felony for a person connected to a recall petition to "knowingly" or "negligently" obtain a false signature.

The measure sprouted from the failed recall two years ago of two Democratic lawmakers. Democrats alleged that recall organizers deceived some voters into signing petitions. A judge permitted Democrats to get thousands of signatures to removed from the petitions.