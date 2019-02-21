Health & Medicine

Environmental justice issues focus of town hall

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

February 21, 2019 05:33 PM

Former Vice President Al Gore, founder of the Climate Reality Project, left to right, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Moral Mondays movement, visit Lowndes County resident Charlie Mae Holcombe to talk about the failing wastewater sanitation system at her home Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Hayneville, Ala.
Former Vice President Al Gore, founder of the Climate Reality Project, left to right, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Moral Mondays movement, visit Lowndes County resident Charlie Mae Holcombe to talk about the failing wastewater sanitation system at her home Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Hayneville, Ala. Julie Bennett AP Photo
Former Vice President Al Gore, founder of the Climate Reality Project, left to right, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Moral Mondays movement, visit Lowndes County resident Charlie Mae Holcombe to talk about the failing wastewater sanitation system at her home Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Hayneville, Ala. Julie Bennett AP Photo
HAYNEVILLE, Ala.

Former Vice President Al Gore and the Rev. William Barber II, co-chair of the national Poor People's Campaign, held a town hall in Alabama to spotlight environmental justice issues.

The two on Thursday toured a Lowndes County neighborhood where residents say the sewage system regularly overflows into their yards and homes. They then held a town hall in Hayneville.

Charlie Mae Holcombe of Hayneville said heavy rains regularly cause the sewage system to back up. Sometimes it's in her yard, sometimes in her house.

Gore says it was shocking to see the conditions.

At the town hall meeting, residents discussed living conditions near landfills, Superfund sites and areas with malfunctioning sewage systems.

  Comments  