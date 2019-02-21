Environmental justice issues focus of town hall

Former Vice President Al Gore and the Rev. William Barber II, co-chair of the national Poor People's Campaign, held a town hall in Alabama to spotlight environmental justice issues.
The two on Thursday toured a Lowndes County neighborhood where residents say the sewage system regularly overflows into their yards and homes. They then held a town hall in Hayneville.
Charlie Mae Holcombe of Hayneville said heavy rains regularly cause the sewage system to back up. Sometimes it's in her yard, sometimes in her house.
Gore says it was shocking to see the conditions.
At the town hall meeting, residents discussed living conditions near landfills, Superfund sites and areas with malfunctioning sewage systems.
