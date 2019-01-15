Colorado reports first child death from flu this season

Colorado health officials say a child from the Denver area has died from the flu, marking the state's first childhood death in the current flu season.
KMGH-TV reports the state Department of Public Health and Environment says the child who died last week tested positive for the H1N1 virus, the predominant flu strain this season.
Additional details about the death weren't immediately available.
Nearly 1,200 people have been hospitalized because of flu in Colorado since the end of September.
The state reported a record number of flu hospitalizations at 4,650 during the 2017-18 season.
According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 16 children across the country have died from the flu as of early January.
