Board refuges to reinstate surgeon’s medical license

A Lincoln trauma surgeon accused of unprofessional conduct with patients has lost his bid to have his medical license reinstated.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska Board of Medicine and Surgery voted Friday to deny Reginald Burton's request, saying it didn't have "enough evidence to believe he can practice safely."
In October 2017 he agreed to a 20-month suspension of his license. The settlement he signed backdated the suspension to Jan. 19 2017.
The original petition filed with state regulators listed nearly 20 concerns from Burton's former co-workers at Bryan Health. Several of the allegations deal with conduct involving young adult male patients and "fuzzy" prescribing practices. Burton denied the allegations.
He applied for reinstatement this past October, saying he had completed his suspension and fulfilled other state requirements.
