Family carries on cause of man who shared addiction issues

In this Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 photo, Mary Lauer, left, and her husband Donald Lauer, not pictured, sit with their son Garret Lauer, of Orlando, Fla., at the kitchen table as they look through photo albums, journals and a plethora of notes and other research materials at their home in York Township, Pa. The materials belonged to Garret's younger brother Alexander Lauer, 33, who died after overdosing on heroin that the family suspects to have been laced with fentanyl. The family now aims to continue spreading Lauer's message through a project called Alex’s Open Book Life Legacy Program, which compiles stories of those affected by the opioid epidemic. York Dispatch via AP Dawn J. Sagert