Treatment facility for drug-addicted mothers opens in W.Va.

A residential treatment facility has opened in West Virginia for new and expectant mothers suffering from drug addiction along with their children.
Health care provider Marshall Health opened Project Hope for Women and Children on Thursday in Huntington.
Marshall Health says in a statement the 15,000 square-foot renovated facility features 18 single-family apartments. Shared laundry facilities are also on site.
The statement says Project Hope will rely largely on referrals from other area programs. Other services such as spiritual counseling, job placement and training, and medication-assisted treatment will be offered in other locations. They'll also have access to medical and psychiatric care through Marshall Health.
