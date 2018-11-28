Top California Democrat says he’ll seek alcohol treatment

File - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, Eric Bauman addresses the California Democratic Party Convention, in Sacramento, Calif. The California Democratic Party has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by party chair Bauman. Bauman says he takes any allegation seriously and that an outside investigator is looking into the accusations against him. Bauman said in a Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, statement he looks forward to putting the allegations behind him and the party. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo