File - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, Eric Bauman addresses the California Democratic Party Convention, in Sacramento, Calif. The California Democratic Party has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by party chair Bauman. Bauman says he takes any allegation seriously and that an outside investigator is looking into the accusations against him. Bauman said in a Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, statement he looks forward to putting the allegations behind him and the party.
File - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, Eric Bauman addresses the California Democratic Party Convention, in Sacramento, Calif. The California Democratic Party has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by party chair Bauman. Bauman says he takes any allegation seriously and that an outside investigator is looking into the accusations against him. Bauman said in a Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, statement he looks forward to putting the allegations behind him and the party. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo
File - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, Eric Bauman addresses the California Democratic Party Convention, in Sacramento, Calif. The California Democratic Party has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by party chair Bauman. Bauman says he takes any allegation seriously and that an outside investigator is looking into the accusations against him. Bauman said in a Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, statement he looks forward to putting the allegations behind him and the party. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo

Health & Medicine

Top California Democrat says he’ll seek alcohol treatment

The Associated Press

November 28, 2018 04:48 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The chairman of the California Democratic Party says he's seeking treatment for alcohol abuse and other health issues following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Eric Bauman's announcement Wednesday comes days after he took a leave of absence as chairman. Bauman first stated his plans to seek treatment in response to a Los Angeles Times article citing 10 people describing crude comments and inappropriate touching by Bauman.

Bauman says he won't respond to specific allegations but regrets if his behavior caused anyone pain.

An investigation into Bauman's conduct was already under way. Party vice chairman Daraka Larimore-Hall accused him of sexual harassment and assault against unnamed individuals. David Campos of the San Francisco Democratic Party says Bauman was accused of drinking and lewd comments during a campaign bus tour in early November.

  Comments  