Idaho’s first ever allogeneic stem cell transplant patient celebrates her first 100 days after procedure

Patricia Edwards received Idaho’s first allogeneic stem cell transplant in May as part of her treatment for myeloid leukemia. Her doctors say it was Edwards only chance at survival. Edwards chose the transplant, and 104 days later, is celebrating.
Dog Bite Prevention and Awareness Tips

The CDC reports that dogs bite 4.5 million people annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

What is sexual violence?

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

What happens to your brain on opioids

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your

