Idaho’s first ever allogeneic stem cell transplant patient celebrates her first 100 days after procedure
Patricia Edwards received Idaho’s first allogeneic stem cell transplant in May as part of her treatment for myeloid leukemia. Her doctors say it was Edwards only chance at survival. Edwards chose the transplant, and 104 days later, is celebrating.
St. Luke's patients can now talk to a nurse or doctor via two-way video conferencing with the new Virtual Care Center based in Boise. The system also allows for intensive care unit RNs to monitor area ICU patients remotely to aid nurses on duty.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.
The CDC reports that dogs bite 4.5 million people annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.
Health officials recommend adults 50 and older get a new, more effective vaccine for shingles called Shingrix. But it's been in such high demand nationwide that it's caused a shortage for many pharmacies.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said acting CIA director Gina Haspel "wanted to do everything she could do protect the agency" when she offered to withdraw her nomination to permanently lead the agency.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow polic
More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.