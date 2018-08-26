Air Force player’s bond with brother grows through adversity

In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo provided by Andrea Kauppila, Kyle Kauppila, left, and his brother, Air Force defensive back Garrett Kauppila pose at the Air Force football indoor practice facility in Air Force Academy, Colo. Garrett Kauppila wears No. 22 in honor of the 22-month gap between him and his older brother. It’s a strong bond that was only fortified last season. His brother suffered a brain injury in a motorcycle accident in California and a few days later Kauppila broke his collar bone while blocking a punt. Kauppila de-enrolled from the academy for a semester to heal and help take care of his brother -- living in a trailer outside the hospital. No. 22 is back on the field and has a big fan in his older brother, who’s still recuperating. (Andrea Kauppila via AP) Andrea Kauppila AP