Biden calls assassination of Haiti president a ‘heinous act,’ offers U.S. assistance

President Joe Biden condemned the “heinous” killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse on Wednesday and offered U.S. assistance in the aftermath, hours after the assassination shocked the Caribbean nation.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti,” Biden said in a statement. “We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moïse’s recovery.”

“The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti,” he said.

Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois, “We need a lot more information.” He added, “It’s very worrisome about the state of Haiti.”

State Department and White House officials said they were still gathering facts about what happened and that the U.S. Embassy in Haiti was bracing for a protracted period of instability in the wake of the killing.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told MSNBC that Biden officials “stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.”

“Of course, our embassy and State Department will be in close touch but it’s a tragedy. We stand with them and it’s important that people of Haiti know that,” she said.

Psaki said the White House would be “helpful in any way to the people of Haiti, to the government of Haiti, if there’s an investigation.”

Moïse was killed in his Port-au-Prince residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning. His wife was shot in the arm and is being treated for the wound.

The assailants claimed to be agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to videos taken by people in the area of the president’s home.

Administration officials denied DEA involvement.

“Reports of DEA being involved are false,” a senior administration official said. “We urge Haitian officials to bring those responsible to swift justice. We call on all political parties, civil society, and stakeholders to work together in the wake of this tragedy and echo Acting Prime Minister Joseph’s call for calm.”

Members of Congress also reacted to the news with concern. Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called for a full investigation of the killing, and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida urged the Biden administration to help in the local probe.

“I urge President Biden to direct the Department of State to support the Haitian National police and help bring the murderers to justice,” Rubio said. “We cannot allow this cowardly, evil attack to bring even more hardship to the people of Haiti and further destabilize their country.”

White House correspondent Bryan Lowry contributed reporting.

Updated with comment from a senior administration official on DEA , reactions from lawmakers.