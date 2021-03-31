California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, south of Los Angeles.

Police Lt. Jennifer Amat says shots were being fired when officers arrived and officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

She says the victims also included one person who was wounded. Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday left several people dead and injured and also led to officers firing shots, authorities said.

A report of shots being fired sent officers to a small, two-story building on west Lincoln Avenue in Orange at about 5:30 p.m., a police Facebook posting said.

“Officers arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities. An officer involved shooting occurred," said the post, which was filed shortly after 7 p.m. “The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public."

The Fire Department handled six patients, with two taken to a hospital, dispatch supervisor Sam Ahumada told the Orange County Register.

Other details weren't immediately released.