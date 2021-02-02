Your Vaccination Questions, Answered: Children and Schools

<i>With the rollout of new coronavirus vaccines in the United States, an end to the pandemic is in sight. But first, federal health officials must manage a mass vaccination program, giving shots to as many of the country’s 260 million adults as are willing to get it. Reporters from The New York Times sorted through more than 4,000 questions submitted by readers, and answered the most common and interesting ones about getting the vaccine and what to expect.</i>

<strong>When will vaccines be available for children?</strong>

Right now, Pfizer’s vaccine is approved only for children 16 or older. Moderna’s is approved only for those 18 or older.

The next group being studied is children 12 and older. Pfizer’s study of children began in October. In December, Moderna said it would soon begin testing its coronavirus vaccine in children ages 12 through 17 as well. It’s possible, but far from certain, that a vaccine for children could be approved by this spring or early summer.

Dr. Paul A. Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said that vaccines “for the most part” work equally well in children and adults. Occasionally, as with the hepatitis B vaccine, different doses are required, he said. Children have more active immune systems than adults, and may have stronger reactions, including more fever, muscle and joint aches, and fatigue.

<strong>Why weren’t children included in the early studies?</strong>

For safety reasons, vaccines are typically tested on adults first. But once a vaccine is shown to be safe and effective in adults, researchers have to run more trials on children to adjust the dosage for their bodies.

<strong>Since there isn’t a vaccine for children yet, when can we expect all schools to open? </strong>

President Biden has ordered federal agencies to create national school reopening guidelines, and support virus tracing and data collection. The White House is also pushing a stimulus package that would provide $130 billion to schools for costs such as virus testing, upgrading ventilation systems and hiring staff.

Given the limited number of vaccines available to states and the logistical hurdles to distribution, experts said that vaccinating the nation’s 3 million schoolteachers could be a slow process, taking well into the spring. Research has pointed to the potential to operate schools safely before teachers and students are vaccinated, as long as practices like mask wearing are followed, and especially when community transmission and hospitalization rates are controlled.

The outlook for the fall is more hopeful. It’s possible, although still far from certain, that vaccines for children will be approved in the coming months, and children can be vaccinated before school starts in the fall. For that to happen, the Biden administration needs to help states resolve distribution bottlenecks and speed up vaccination of eligible adults. If states get better at getting shots into more people’s arms, then it’s possible that child vaccinations could begin as soon as late summer.

<strong>Where do college students fall on the list for getting the vaccine?</strong>

College students who have no underlying medical conditions are likely to be vaccinated with the general population of healthy adults. Depending on how quickly states can resolve vaccine supply and distribution issues, college students could start getting vaccinated as early as this spring or in the summer.