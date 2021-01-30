Nation & World

Palmeiras beats Santos to win Copa Libertadores final

By MARCELO SOUSA and MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press

Fans of Brazil's Palmeiras cheer prior a Copa Libertadores final soccer match against Brazil's Santos at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Ricardo Moraes/Pool via AP)
Fans of Brazil's Palmeiras cheer prior a Copa Libertadores final soccer match against Brazil's Santos at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Ricardo Moraes/Pool via AP) Ricardo Moraes AP
RIO DE JANEIRO

Substitute Breno Lopes scored in injury time as Palmeiras won its second Copa Libertadores title on Saturday with a 1-0 victory against Santos in an all-Brazilian final.

It is the second consecutive year that a Portuguese coach has won the South American title. Palmeiras' Abel Ferreira, who took over in November, follows the footsteps of Jorge Jesus, who won the title last year with Flamengo.

The two Sao Paulo teams were bitter rivals in the 1960s, and some fans of both sides travelled to Rio de Janeiro to cheer from outside the empty Maracana stadium despite the coronavirus threat.

____

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo

  Comments  

National

Huge fire damages NJ boardwalk, amusement park

National

Michigan prison to treat entire inmate population for scabies

National

Heavy snow aims for Chicago, New York as winter travels east

World

Taliban claim car bomb in eastern Afghanistan that kills 14

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service