The NCAA Will Limit Its Signature Men’s Basketball Tournament to Indiana

The NCAA, in an attempt to limit the threat of coronavirus among teams, announced an agreement Monday to hold its signature men’s basketball tournament entirely in Indiana in March and early April.

The tournament includes 67 games and is usually held in numerous cities sprawled across the United States, culminating with the Final Four teams meeting in one city in April. This year’s Final Four — the tournament’s semifinals and final — was already scheduled for Indianapolis before the pandemic widely shut down American sports last year.

The NCAA, which has its headquarters in Indianapolis, said the tournament would play out across six venues, detailing a plan it originally announced in November. The teams are scheduled to be selected on March 14, but the early rounds of the tournament have not been fully scheduled. With fewer courts, it will require some juggling to fit in all the games and practices.

The NCAA is working with local health officials in Marion County, where Indianapolis is, to determine safety protocols. Indiana has had a 17% decrease in new cases of the virus in the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database.

A limited number of family members for participating teams will be allowed at games, according to the announcement. However the organization said it would continue monitoring the pandemic before coming to a decision about allowing other spectators.

Teams will practice in the Indiana Convention Center and stay in hotels connected to the venue, with teams separated by hotel floors, unique dining and meeting rooms and “secure transportation to and from competition venues,” the NCAA said.

The 2021 women’s tournament is also set to play in one unique region, with the NCAA announcing in December that it was in preliminary discussions with officials in the San Antonio area to host. Both the 2020 men’s and women’s championships were among the first to be called off when the spread of the virus accelerated last March.

“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” Dan Gavitt, NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, said in the announcement.

“This is going to be complicated and difficult; there’s no question about that,” he added.