England, Atletico Madrid player Trippier banned for 10 weeks

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) AP

England and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was banned from football for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,000) on Wednesday for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide.

The misconduct denied by Trippier happened in July 2019 — the month he left Tottenham for Atletico.

The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing.

The ban takes effect immediately and comes with Atletico top of the Spanish league.