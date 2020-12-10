Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in port blast

Idaho Statesman Logo
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at the Beirut port that claimed the lives of more than 200 people, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A heated debate is underway in Lebanon over the fate of the towering silos with some arguing the gutted silos could collapse at any moment, and must be demolished, while others call for the ruins to be preserved as a grim memorial. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at the Beirut port that claimed the lives of more than 200 people, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A heated debate is underway in Lebanon over the fate of the towering silos with some arguing the gutted silos could collapse at any moment, and must be demolished, while others call for the ruins to be preserved as a grim memorial. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Hussein Malla AP
BEIRUT

The Lebanese prosecutor probing last summer’s port explosion in Beirut has filed charges against the caretaker prime minister and three former ministers, Lebanon’s official news agency said.

Judge Fadi Sawwan filed the charges Thursday against Hassan Diab and former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as Ghazi Zeiter and Youssef Fenianos, both former ministers of public works.

All four were charged with negligence leading to deaths over the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port, which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. The explosion was caused by the ignition of a large stockpile of explosive material that had been stored at the port for years.

