Chief: Sergeant failed to rush to scene of police shooting

This undated photo provided by the Detroit Police Department shows Officer Rasheen McClain. A gunman who fatally shot Detroit officer McClain and wounded another was trying "to bait" them as they searched a home for him, police Chief James Craig said Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. McClain was shot in the neck. His partner, officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was shot in the leg. "He was a leader, very tactical, very much about doing a great job," Craig said about McClain. (Detroit Police Department via AP)

A Detroit police officer has been suspended with pay after not rushing to secure the scene of a home invasion and shooting that left one officer dead and another wounded.

Sgt. Ronald Kidd was suspended Monday. Police Chief James Craig told reporters Tuesday that the 21-year police veteran could face misdemeanor neglect of duty charges because he sat in his patrol car a block away instead of joining other “officers who were trying to arrest” the suspect.

Officer Rasheen McClain was slain Nov. 20 and officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was wounded inside a west side home. A 28-year-old man was shot by other officers and arrested.

Craig also said Kidd was fired in 2014 after not intervening in an assault upon his female partner but got his job back in a plea agreement.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

A phone number listed in Kidd’s name rang unanswered Tuesday when called by The Associated Press.