Key Beirut road reopens after rival groups clash overnight

A supporter of the Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group waves his group's flag as he stands in front of Lebanese army soldiers after a clash erupted between the anti-government protesters and the group, in Beirut, Lebanon, early Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Security forces fired tear gas amid confrontations in central Beirut that went into Monday morning between Hezbollah supporters and demonstrators protesting against Lebanon's political elite. AP Photo

A key road has reopened in the Lebanese capital following clashes throughout the night between rival groups.

The confrontations began when protesters blocked the street and were attacked by supporters of the two main Shiite political parties, Hezbollah and Amal. Both sides threw stones at each other for hours as security forces formed a barrier separating them.

Lebanon’s massive protests against corruption and mismanagement by the country’s political elite are now in their second month, but have so far remained largely peaceful.

The confrontations on the Ring Road, which broke out late Sunday and dragged into Monday morning, were some of the worst since the nationwide demonstrations began on Oct. 17.

Iran-backed Hezbollah says the protests are being exploited by foreign powers with an agenda against the group.