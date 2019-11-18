Police chief: 3 people killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting

Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.