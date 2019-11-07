The captain becomes a player as Tiger Woods picks himself

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. AP Photo

U.S. captain Tiger Woods used one of his four wild-card selections on himself Thursday and will become the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition 25 years ago.

The decision was hardly a surprise.

Woods is the Masters champion and two weeks ago tied the PGA Tour record with his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan. He is No. 6 in the world ranking.

He also took Tony Finau, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed.

The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne. Ernie Els filled out his International team on Wednesday and has six newcomers.