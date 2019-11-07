Wisconsin school settles windsurfer death lawsuit for $850K

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has settled a lawsuit by the family of a windsurfer killed in a collision with a university boat.

The school has agreed to pay Yu Chen's family $850,000. Chen was windsurfing on Lake Mendota in May 2017 when he was struck by a UW Lake Safety boat. The 43-year-old senior medical physicist died of injuries from the boat's propeller.

The State Journal says Chen's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and four of its employees.

The family's attorney, Jay Urban, says the university did the right thing by settling the lawsuit.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas says reaching a resolution is in everyone's interest and will allow those involved to move forward. No criminal charges were filed in the case.