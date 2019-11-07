AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

The words Trump had to hear: Investigations, Biden, Clinton

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were three words President Donald Trump wanted to hear from the Ukraine president: Investigations, Biden, Clinton.

That's according to the transcript, released Thursday, of an impeachment inquiry interview with career State Department official George Kent.

"Potus wanted nothing less than President Zelenskiy to go to the microphone and say investigations, Biden and Clinton," Kent testified. "Basically there needed to be three words in the message, and that was the shorthand."

Kent told investigators that that was his understanding of what Trump wanted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to say in order to unlock U.S. military aid, as relayed to the official by others, including those in direct contact with the president.

Numerous current and former Trump officials have testified that the president was conditioning U.S. aid on Ukraine publicly investigating Democrats including his potential 2020 political foe Joe Biden and Biden's son.

Senior US envoy in Syria highly critical of troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior American diplomat has written a highly critical assessment of the Trump administration's abrupt withdrawal of troops from northeast Syria last month, a decision that paved the way for an attack on U.S.-allied forces in the area, officials said Thursday.

In an internal memo, William Roebuck, the top American diplomat in northern Syria, takes the Trump administration to task for not doing more to prevent Turkey's invasion or protect the Kurds, who fought alongside U.S. forces in the battle against the Islamic State group, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

One of the officials described the memo, which was obtained and first revealed by The New York Times, as "lengthy and harsh." The officials were not authorized to discuss internal documents publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Roebuck's memo highlights how Trump's decision to withdraw American troops was deeply divisive, even within his own administration. The move was widely criticized by Democrats and Republicans as abandoning a key ally in the fight against the Islamic State.

Turkey invaded days after President Donald Trump ordered the small number of U.S. special forces in the area to leave.

Mexico farm town buries 3 of 9 slain Americans

LA MORA, Mexico (AP) — As Mexican soldiers stood guard, a mother and two sons were laid to rest in hand-hewn pine coffins in a single grave dug out of the rocky soil Thursday at the first funeral for the victims of a drug cartel ambush that left nine American women and children dead.

Clad in shirt sleeves, suits or modest dresses, about 500 mourners embraced in grief under white tents erected in La Mora, a hamlet of about 300 people who consider themselves Mormon but are not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some wept, and some sang hymns.

Members of the extended community — many of whom, like the victims, are dual U.S-Mexican citizens — had built the coffins themselves and used shovels to dig the shared grave in La Mora's small cemetery. Farmers and teenage boys carried the coffins.

Mourners filed past to view the bodies and pay their final respects to Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2.

They were laid to rest together, just as they died together Monday when attackers fired a hail of bullets at their SUV on a dirt road leading to another settlement, Colonia LeBaron. Six children and three women in all were killed in the attack on the convoy of three SUVs.

Bloomberg opens door to 2020 Democratic run for president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, warning that the current field of candidates is ill equipped to defeat President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg, who initially ruled out a 2020 run, has not made a final decision on whether to jump into the race. If he were to launch a campaign, it could dramatically reshape the Democratic contest less than three months before primary voting begins.

The 77-year-old has spent the past few weeks talking with prominent Democrats about the state of the 2020 field, expressing concerns about the steadiness of former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign and the rise of liberal Sen. Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren, according to people with knowledge of those discussions. In recent days, he took steps to keep his options open, including moving to get on the primary ballot in Alabama ahead of the state's Friday filing deadline.

In a statement on Thursday, Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson said the former mayor believes Trump "represents an unprecedented threat to our nation" and must be defeated.

"But Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that," Wolfson said.

Sessions, an Alabama icon, faces uncertain path to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday he wants to reclaim his old Senate seat from Alabama, where he's been a conservative icon and dominant vote-getter since the 1990s.

But it's already clear that President Donald Trump's enmity toward him, along with an established field of competitors, means he'll have to battle his way to the Republican nomination.

And early indications are that he may not have robust help from former GOP Senate colleagues, either.

"The people in Alabama will figure this out," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told The Associated Press on Thursday when asked if it's a good idea for Sessions to run. "We do want to get that seat back, and I'm hopeful we will."

Sessions, 72, announced his 2020 run on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight," which touted Sessions' appearance as his first national television interview since he resigned from the Trump administration in November 2018.

Judge fines Trump $2 million for misusing charity foundation

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities as a fine for misusing his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.

New York state Judge Saliann Scarpulla imposed the penalty after the president admitted to a series of abuses outlined in a lawsuit brought against him last year by the New York attorney general's office.

Among other things, Trump acknowledged in a legal filing that he allowed his presidential campaign staff to coordinate with the Trump Foundation in holding a fundraiser for veterans during the run-up to the 2016 Iowa caucuses. The event was designed "to further Mr. Trump's political campaign," Scarpulla said.

In a defiant statement issued Thursday evening, though, Trump suggested he was neither sorry nor in the wrong.

"I am the only person I know, perhaps the only person in history, who can give major money to charity (19M), charge no expense, and be attacked by the political hacks in New York State," he wrote.

'A campaign of slander': Takeaways from impeachment witness

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior State Department official offered some of the most pointed testimony to date in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, alleging that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani led a "campaign of slander" against the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, according to an interview transcript released by House investigators Thursday.

George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary for European and Euroasian affairs, said he was largely sidelined on Ukraine policy by Trump's inner circle as Giuliani spearheaded a campaign to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's dealings in the Eastern European nation.

Kent, a 27-year veteran of the foreign service, detailed his concerns to the House panel about how he felt Giuliani usurped the State Department on Ukraine policy and turned to a questionable former Ukraine politician to make the case for an investigation of the Bidens.

Here are a few of the key takeaways from his testimony:

TRUMP WANTED CLEAR CALL FOR INVESTIGATIONS

AP Exclusive: Steyer aide offered money for endorsements

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A top aide to Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer in Iowa privately offered campaign contributions to local politicians in exchange for endorsing his White House bid, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the conversations.

The overtures from Pat Murphy, a former state House speaker who is serving as a top adviser on Steyer's Iowa campaign, aren't illegal — though payments for endorsements would violate campaign finance laws if not disclosed. There's no evidence that any Iowans accepted the offer or received contributions from Steyer's campaign as compensation for their backing.

But the proposals could revive criticism that the billionaire Steyer is trying to buy his way into the White House. Several state lawmakers and political candidates said they were surprised Steyer's campaign would think he could purchase their support.

Tom Courtney, a former Democratic state senator from southeastern Iowa who's running for reelection to his old seat, told The Associated Press that the financial offer "left a bad taste in my mouth."

Murphy said concerns about his outreach were the result of a "miscommunication."

Secret Service study: School attackers showed warning signs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most students who committed deadly school attacks over the past decade were badly bullied, had a history of disciplinary trouble and their behavior concerned others but was never reported, according to a U.S. Secret Service study released Thursday.

In at least four cases, attackers wanted to emulate other school shootings, including those at Columbine High School in Colorado, Virginia Tech University and Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. The research was launched following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The study by the Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center is the most comprehensive review of school attacks since the Columbine shootings in 1999. The report looked in-depth at 41 school attacks from 2008 through 2017, and researchers had unprecedented access to a trove of sensitive data from law enforcement including police reports, investigative files and nonpublic records.

The information gleaned through the research will help train school officials and law enforcement on how to better identify students who may be planning an attack and how to stop them before they strike.

"These are not sudden, impulsive acts where a student suddenly gets disgruntled," Lina Alathari, the center's head, said in an Associated Press interview. "The majority of these incidents are preventable."

Report: Trump migrant crackdown weighed impact on 2020 race

MIAMI (AP) — As the Trump administration in its early days tried to push through hardline immigration policies, it appeared to calculate their possible impact on the 2020 presidential race while rejecting national security warnings from U.S. diplomats, according to State Department memos made public Thursday.

The internal documents, released in a report by Senate Democrats, offer a rare glimpse into the divide between career diplomats and a new administration eager to end a program protecting nearly 400,000 migrants from Central America and Haiti who had been living and working legally in the U.S.

Facing legal challenges, the Trump administration has since backed down and last month extended for a year the so-called temporary protected status, or TPS, for the migrants as U.S. courts work through the disputes.

The apparent injection of electoral politics in what was supposed to be a policy decision about humanitarian protections for migrants from some of the Western Hemisphere's poorest and most violent countries came from then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's policy planning staff, comprised of political appointees.

It contrasts with decades of bipartisan consensus on the issue as well as the pleas of U.S. Embassies in El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti that ending TPS would fuel a rise in transnational crime and illegal migration as well as damage the U.S.' standing in Latin America and the Caribbean.