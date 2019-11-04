AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Iran marks 1979 takeover of US Embassy, hostage crisis

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Reviving decades-old cries of "Death to America," Iran on Monday marked the 40th anniversary of the 1979 student takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and the 444-day hostage crisis that followed as tensions remain high over the country's collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the former U.S. Embassy in downtown Tehran as state television aired footage from other cities across the country.

"Thanks to God, today the revolution's seedlings have evolved into a fruitful and huge tree that its shadow has covered the entire" Middle East, said Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, the commander of the Iranian army.

However, this year's commemoration of the embassy seizure comes as Iran's regional allies in Iraq and Lebanon face widespread protests. The Iranian Consulate in Karbala, Iraq, a holy city for Shiites, saw a mob attack it overnight. Three protesters were killed during the attack and 19 were wounded, along with seven policemen, Iraqi officials said.

Associated Press video showed a fire burned the consulate's gate as demonstrators threw gasoline bombs and climbed its walls, some waving an Iraqi flag. Iranian media only reported a "protest outside" of the diplomatic post, adding that things had returned to normal.

From toast of town to toxic: Facebook CEO on outs with Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg's social network in Washington is shrinking.

Bipartisan hostility against Facebook has been building for months, fueled by a series of privacy scandals, the site's role in Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign and accusations that Facebook crushes competitors.

Now, with the 2020 elections approaching, Democrats especially are homing in on the conduct of the social media giant and its refusal to fact-check political ads and remove false ones.

"When you're the No. 1 monopoly, people are going to come after you," says John Feehery, a veteran Republican communications strategist. The challenge for Democrats, as he sees it: "They're facing a base that is very angry and restive. So they have to be much more aggressive in taking on corporations."

Zuckerberg enjoyed a cozy relationship with the Obama administration. But in the face of growing public outrage, the co-founder of the upstart born under the motto "Move fast and break things" is learning the art of smoothing over and piecing back together.

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT THE WHISTLEBLOWER IN UKRAINE SCANDAL IS WILLING TO DO

The person has offered to answer written questions submitted by House Republicans, the person's lawyer says.

2. WHERE LEAD IN WATER IS WORSE THAN FLINT

Some Canadians are being exposed to dangerous levels of lead in their drinking water, in some cities at higher levels than Flint, Michigan, according to an investigation by a consortium of news organizations, including The Associated Press.

2020 Watch: The questions that will define the week ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — Presidential politics move fast. Here's what we're watching heading into a new week on the 2020 campaign:

Days to Iowa caucuses: 91

Days to general election: 365

THE NARRATIVE:

A new, turbulent phase of the Democratic primary has begun after Beto O'Rourke's sudden decision to leave the race and Kamala Harris' move to shutter her New Hampshire campaign. It's the truth hour for candidates not named Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. Under increasing political and financial pressure to make a move, more lower-tier candidates will be forced to shake up their staff or strategy or call it quits.

Most ASEAN leaders don't show to meet Trump's proxy

NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — Seven Southeast Asian leaders skipped an important meeting with the United States on Monday after President Donald Trump decided not to attend their regional summit in Thailand.

Rather than Trump, the U.S. sent recently appointed national security adviser Robert O'Brien to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathering. The move contrasts with other allies of the 10-member regional bloc who sent their heads of government.

Only host Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-cha of Thailand and the prime ministers of Vietnam and Laos joined O'Brien and the foreign ministers sent by the other countries.

The annual meeting of ASEAN leaders allows Southeast Asian leaders to deal as a group with the world's major powers, leveraging their influence in making security and trade arrangements.

The rise of China in recent years makes the meeting a field of rivalry between Beijing and Washington, which both seek to cement relations with a region of major geopolitical and economic importance.

30 years after Berlin Wall fell, East-West divides remain

BERLIN (AP) — The walls of the Bornholmer Huette pub were last painted in 1973, a light beige that has gradually cracked and darkened into a caramel brown from decades of cigarette smoke.

The "Huette," as regulars call it, has been in Matthias Gehrhus' family since 1954 and he doesn't plan on changing it any time soon. Its Spartan styling recalls the days when it was a meeting place in communist East Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg neighborhood, somewhere you'd go to catch up with an old friend over a cheap beer.

Gehrhus, 50, was born into that world and doesn't want it back. But he also understands the feelings of many former East Germans that, 30 years after the Berlin Wall fell and communism collapsed, not everything has improved.

"It was a simple life then. Today, everything's so complicated you collapse under the weight of it, and there's always new regulations, new rules," he said.

"There was never a problem with money," Gehrhus added, noting that life's necessities were taken care of, even if travel abroad was restricted.

McDonald's CEO pushed out after relationship with employee

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald's chief executive officer has been pushed out of the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said Sunday.

The fast food giant said former president and CEO Steve Easterbrook demonstrated poor judgment, and that McDonald's forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect subordinates.

In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.

"Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on," Easterbrook said in the email.

McDonald's board of directors voted on Easterbrook's departure Friday after conducting a thorough review. Details of Easterbrook's separation package will be released Monday in a federal filing, according to a company spokesman. He will also be leaving the company's board. Easterbrook was CEO since 2015.

Unbeaten no more, Patriots fall to Jackson and Ravens 37-20

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New England Patriots' unbeaten season crashed to an end under the weight of their own mistakes and inability to contain Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson ripped apart the NFL's stingiest defense with his arm and legs, accounting for three touchdowns and directing a dominant running game in a 37-20 victory Sunday night.

Baltimore (6-2) zipped to an early 17-0 lead and let the Patriots (8-1) creep within striking distance before quelling the comeback with a 70-yard fumble return by Marlon Humphrey and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Nick Boyle early in the fourth quarter.

That made it 30-20, and not even six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady could bring New England out of the hole. Brady, who went 30 for 46 for 285 yards, threw an interception with 12:47 left.

Jackson then led a methodical 9 1/2-minute drive that ended with his thrust into the end zone from the 1, with no small assist to right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

All evacuations lifted for Southern California wildfire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities lifted all evacuation orders as firefighters made progress Sunday on a large blaze that sent thousands fleeing homes and farms northwest of Los Angeles.

Crews working in steep terrain were tamping down hotspots and keeping an eye on lingering gusts in mountain areas that could carry embers, said Ventura County Fire Capt. Steve Kaufmann.

"I'd say we're cautiously optimistic," Kaufmann said, citing calmer winds overall and rising humidity levels.

Firefighters have contained 70% of the blaze, which has burned nearly 15 square miles (39 sq. kilometers) of dry brush and timber. Three buildings were destroyed.

More than 11,000 people evacuated after the flames spread Oct. 31 during dry winds that fanned fires across the state this fall.

In Berlin, quirky reminders linger from East-West divide

BERLIN (AP) — Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the German capital — divided for decades by bricks and barbed wire — has slowly grown back together. Few visible scars remain other than those intentionally left in place to remind Berliners and tourists of the brutal border that claimed the lives of scores of East Germans trying to flee the communist country.

But those who look closely will spot other signs that the city was once split in half: from stoplights to manhole covers, the differences that marked East and West Berlin have survived into the new century, some visible even from space:

LITTLE GREEN MEN

Like many products of the east, the Ampelmaennchen — literally the "little traffic light man" — was nearly discarded after the fall of the wall in 1989. The slightly portly green figure with a wide-brimmed hat who told East Germans when they could cross the street faced strong competition from his taller, more sober counterpart in the West.

But a mixture of nostalgia and common sense prevailed.