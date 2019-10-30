Death penalty sought in case of woman, 75, beat, set on fire

Prosecutors say they're seeking the death penalty for an appliance delivery man accused of beating a 75-year-old woman and setting her on fire at her Florida home.

Palm Beach County court records show the State Attorney's Office filed a notice of intent Monday to seek the death penalty for 21-year-old Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo. He's been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Dupre Lachazo and another man delivered a washer and dryer to Evelyn Smith Udell's Boca Raton home in August.

After installing the appliances, the other man went outside and reported hearing screams minutes later. He found the victim on the floor and called 911. Investigators say Dupre Lachazo drove off in the delivery truck but was stopped by a responding officer.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police haven't reported a motive.