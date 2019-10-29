Bodies of mother, 3 children found in Houston-area home

Authorities say a mother and her three children have been found shot to death in their suburban Houston home.

The dead have been identified as 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne, 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne.

In a statement, police say the bodies were found Tuesday morning in Deer Park, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Houston.

Police didn't name a suspected shooter but said no suspects are being actively sought and the public is in no danger. The children's father, who doesn't live at the house, has spoken with investigators.