Iranian authorities break up mixed-gender party, arrest 15

Iran's semi-official news agency says Iranian authorities have arrested 15 men and women at a mixed-gender party at the Iranian island of Qeshm. Such gatherings are illegal under Iran's Islamic-based law.

Sunday's Tasnim report said the raid happened on a beach on the Persian Gulf island, but didn't provide further details on those arrested.

It said the arrests happened a few days ago.

Iranian law bans Muslims from drinking alcohol or holding mixed-gender parties when the men and women are not related.