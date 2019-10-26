AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

House Democrats get a legal victory in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has ordered the Justice Department to give the House secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, handing a victory to Democrats as they gather evidence for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

In a Friday ruling that also affirmed the legality of the impeachment inquiry itself, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered the department to turn over the materials by Oct. 30. A Justice Department spokeswoman said it was reviewing the decision. The administration can appeal.

The ruling in favor of the House Judiciary Committee comes as Democrats gather closed-door testimony from current and former government officials about the Trump administration's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. The Mueller materials could reveal previously hidden details to lawmakers about Trump's actions during the 2016 election and become part of the impeachment push.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The material covered by Howell's order consists of redacted grand jury testimony mentioned in Mueller's report. The Justice Department says that information is the only piece of the document that key lawmakers have not had access to.

Democrats believe the still-redacted information could shed new light on key episodes of the investigation, including discussions Trump is reported to have had with associates about the release of stolen emails during the campaign and conversations about a 2016 Trump Tower meeting at which Trump's eldest son expected to receive damaging information about Hillary Clinton. The judge said the materials could help lawmakers as they decide which witnesses to call for an impeachment inquiry and what additional lines of investigation should be pursued.

___

Millions in California facing more blackouts, fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Millions of Californians were preparing to live in the dark again as the state's largest utility warned it may cut power for the third time in as many weeks because of looming strong winds and high fire danger.

Pacific Gas & Electric will decide Saturday whether to blackout 850,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties for 48 hours or longer throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, wine country and Sierra foothills.

The two previous shutdowns were done amid concern that gusty winds could foul or knock down power lines and spark devastating wildfires.

Weather forecasts called for record strong winds to lash much of the region over the weekend, with some gusts hitting 85 mph.

PG&E's warning came as firefighters battled flames in Northern and Southern California.

___

Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B 'war cloud' deal, snubs Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pentagon awarded Microsoft a $10 billion cloud computing contract , snubbing early front-runner Amazon, whose competitive bid drew criticism from President Donald Trump and its business rivals.

Bidding for the huge project, known as Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, pitted leading tech titans Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and IBM against one another.

The giant contract has attracted more attention than most, sparked by speculation early in the process that Amazon would be the sole winner of the deal. Tech giants Oracle and IBM pushed back with their own bids and also formally protested the bidding process last year.

Oracle later challenged the process in federal court, but lost .

Trump waded into the fray in July, saying that the administration would "take a very long look" at the process, saying he had heard complaints. Trump has frequently expressed his ire for Amazon and founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post. At the time, he said other companies told him that the contract "wasn't competitively bid."

___

Esper: US troops, armored vehicles going to Syria oil fields

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States will send armored vehicles and combat troops into eastern Syria to keep oil fields from potentially falling into the hands of Islamic State militants, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

It was the latest sign that extracting the military from Syria is more uncertain and complicated than President Donald Trump is making it out to be. Though Trump repeatedly says he is pulling out of Syria, the reality on the ground is different.

Adding armored reinforcements in the oil-producing area of Syria could mean sending several hundred U.S. troops -- even as a similar number are being withdrawn from a separate mission closer to the border with Turkey where Russian forces have been filling the vacuum.

On Friday, Esper described the added force as "mechanized," which means it likely will include armored vehicles such as Bradley armored infantry carriers and possibly tanks, although details were still be worked out. This reinforcement would introduce a new dimension to the U.S. military presence , which largely has been comprised of special operations forces not equipped with tanks or other armored vehicles.

Esper spoke at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where he consulted with American allies.

___

Boxed in? Warren confronts tough politics of health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Elizabeth Warren, it was supposed to be another big idea in a campaign built around them: a promise that everyone could get government-funded health care, following the lead of her friend and fellow White House hopeful Bernie Sanders. Instead, "Medicare for All" is posing one of the biggest challenges to the Massachusetts senator's candidacy.

Persistent questions about whether she would raise taxes on the middle class to pay for universal health coverage have dominated her campaign in recent weeks. Warren has refused to answer, arguing that it's more important to note that overall costs would fall for nearly everyone but large corporations and the wealthy.

That hasn't quelled the criticism and, recognizing the push for specifics isn't going away, Warren is promising to soon unveil details about how she would cover the costs of what would be a massive new federal entitlement. The release will test Warren's ability to navigate the Democratic primary as she balances the demands of progressives who are open to new taxes against skepticism from moderates who say such levies would doom her in a general election.

"She's trying to thread the needle between the electorate that wants a simple answer and the facts that she knows and that she has to live with at some point down the road," said Jim McDermott, a former Democratic congressman from Washington state who spent most of his career trying to move a "single-payer" plan.

With the first votes just over three months away, Warren could leave many disappointed.

___

GM workers ratify contract, ending contentious 40-day strike

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A contentious 40-day strike that crippled General Motors' U.S. production came to an end Friday as workers approved a new contract with the company.

The four-year deal will now be used as a template in bargaining with crosstown rival Ford Motor Co., the union's choice for the next round of bargaining, followed by Fiat Chrysler.

GM workers voted 57.2% in favor of the pact, passing it with a vote of 23,389 to 17,501, the union said in a statement.

Picket lines came down almost immediately after the vote was announced, and some of the 49,000 striking workers were expected to return to their jobs as early as Friday night. Some skilled trades employees such as electricians and machinists were to enter the plants to get machinery restarted in preparation for production workers to return as early as Saturday.

"It was a good vacation, but I guess I've got to go back," joked Paul Daru, a 42-year worker at GM's engine and transmission plant in Romulus, Michigan, near Detroit. "I miss the socializing and stuff like that, seeing the guys, going out on the job and figuring out what the problem is."

___

Altuve, Astros show up in World Series, win Game 3 in DC 4-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — From the moment George Springer jumped on the game's third pitch for a single, then quickly swiped a base, to the way he and his teammates sprinted off the field after the final out a little past midnight Saturday, the Houston Astros were suddenly aggressive and energetic.

And suddenly right back in the thick of this World Series.

Yes, the Fall Classic finally showed up back in Washington, 86 years later — and, sparked by Springer and José Altuve, the Astros finally showed up in the Fall Classic.

Springer had two of Houston's four steals, Altuve doubled twice before scoring each time, Zack Greinke repeatedly worked out of trouble, and the Astros made sure they wouldn't go quietly despite looking listless twice at home, beating the Nationals 4-1 on Friday night to cut their Series deficit to 2-1.

"We're pretty good, too," Astros manager AJ Hinch said. "It kind of re-establishes us."

___

More Vietnamese fear relatives are among 39 dead in truck

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — More Vietnamese families came forward Saturday with information their relatives may be among the 39 people found dead in the back of a container truck in southeastern England.

British police initially said they believed the victims were Chinese but acknowledged this was a "developing picture."

A representative for VietHome, a U.K.-based organization of the Vietnamese community, said it sent the pictures of nearly 20 people reported missing to the police.

Police on Friday arrested three people on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. The 25-year-old driver of the truck remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

In Vietnam, the father of 20-year-old Nguyen Dình Luong feared his son was among the dead.

___

US deficit hits nearly $1 trillion. When will it matter?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration reported a river of red ink Friday.

The federal deficit for the 2019 budget year surged 26% from 2018 to $984.4 billion — its highest point in seven years. The gap is widely expected to top $1 trillion in the current budget year and likely remain there for the next decade.

The year-over-year widening in the deficit reflected such factors as revenue lost from the 2017 Trump tax cut and a budget deal that added billions in spending for military and domestic programs.

Forecasts by the Trump administration and the Congressional Budget Office project that the deficit will top $1 trillion in the 2020 budget year, which began Oct. 1. And the CBO estimates that the deficit will stay above $1 trillion over the next decade.

Those projections stand in contrast to President Donald Trump's campaign promises that even with revenue lost initially from his tax cuts, he could eliminate the budget deficit with cuts in spending and increased growth generated by the tax cuts.

___

Trump critic gets 1st pitch at Series game Trump to attend

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after President Donald Trump said he plans to attend Game 5 of the World Series, the Washington Nationals announced the ceremonial first pitch at that game will be thrown by chef José Andrés, a vocal critic of Trump.

Andrés, a prominent local restaurant owner and humanitarian, has repeatedly opposed Trump's immigration policies and his administration's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. He has also tangled with Trump in court.

"The name came from the Nationals, and it seemed like a good choice," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday. "So it's sort of a joint decision."

Four years ago, Andrés withdrew from plans to open a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel in Washington following Trump's controversial comments about Mexican immigrants during the presidential campaign.

Trump Old Post Office, which runs the hotel as the landlord under a lease with the General Services Administration, sued Andrés' companies, Think Food Group and Topo Atrio, in July 2015 for breach of contract and claimed damages in excess of $10 million.