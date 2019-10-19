Russia PM Medvedev watches army show in Balkan ally Serbia

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has attended a military show in Balkan ally Serbia, marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the capital, Belgrade, from Nazi Germany occupation by Soviet and Yugoslav troops.

Medvedev on Saturday joined hundreds of people and top Serbian officials who converged at a military airport near Belgrade on a sunny day to watch an anti-terrorism drill followed by a parade of troops, battle vehicles and weapons, helicopters and jets.

Medvedev's visit illustrates the close relations between Russia and Serbia, which share common cultural, religious and historic links. Russia has been helping Serbia beef up its military, even as Belgrade formally seeks membership in the European Union.

Moscow has recently stepped up its efforts to restore its influence among the former communist nations in Eastern Europe.