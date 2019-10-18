Shifting explanations from White House alarm some in GOP

President Donald Trump speaks during an event where he congratulated astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch as they conduct the first all-female spacewalk, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

The shifting White House explanation for President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine is drawing alarm from Republicans as the impeachment inquiry brought a new test of their alliance.

Trump, in remarks at the White House Friday, stood by his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, whose earlier comments undermined the administration's defense in the impeachment probe. Speaking Thursday at a news conference, Mulvaney essentially acknowledged a quid pro quo with Ukraine that Trump has long denied, saying U.S. aid was withheld from Kyiv to push for an investigation of the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 election. He later clarified his remarks.

Trump appeared satisfied with Mulvaney's clarification.