Subway service in Chile’s capital suspended as protest grows

Holding signs that read in Spanish, from left, "We pay Cops Salaries and subway fare, and here they are against us," "Save on your ticket" and "The people united will never be defeated," students block the turnstiles to the subway protesting against the rising cost of subway and bus fare, in Santiago, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. AP Photo

Subway service in Chile's capital has suspended, trapping hundreds of thousands of commuters on their way home from work, after high school students flooded subway stations, jumping turnstiles, dodging fares and vandalizing stations as part of protests against a fare hike.

By nightfall Friday, the protests had extended throughout Santiago with young protesters setting up barricades at the entrances to subway stations. Television images showed students and others attacking police vehicles, throwing stones and burning at least one bus, along with scenes of destruction inside various metro stations.

Police who had been trying to break up the protests with tear gas and water hoses withdrew from some stations.

Transportation Minister Gloria Hutt said "it's possible that during the next week the functioning (of the system) returns in a gradual fashion."