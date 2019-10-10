Reeves and Hood clash on teacher pay, roads, health care

Mississippi's Republican lieutenant governor and Democratic attorney general are debating teacher pay raise plans, road building and health care as they clash for the first time in the governor's race.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Attorney General Jim Hood met Thursday at the University of Southern Mississippi in a debate sponsored by Jackson television station WJTV.

Hood argues Reeves had his chance to make improvements during his eight years as lieutenant governor and that voters shouldn't let him stay in office. Reeves says he's pushing feasible plans and Hood wants to raise taxes.

The two traded charges over an aborted plan to build a road to Reeves' Flowood subdivision. Hood says evidence shows Reeves pushed the road, while Reeves says Hood abused his office to investigate his political opponent.