Thai activist arrested for comments about fall of monarchies

FILE- in this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, activist Karn Pongpraphapan addresses the audience during a protest near the democracy monument n Bangkok, Thailand. Police have arrested Karn for his content posted on the internet about how other countries' royal families lost their power and charged him with "posting content that is a threat to national security." (AP Photo, file)

Police in Thailand have arrested a political activist accused of threatening national security by posting a comment on Facebook about how royal families in other nations lost power.

The arrest Monday night of Karn Pongpraphapan came after an unprecedented amount of social media commentary last week that implicitly criticized Thailand's monarchy by complaining about congestion caused by police blocking traffic for the motorcades of royal family members.

Criticism of the monarchy is taboo, and circulating material deemed insulting to it is punishable by 3-15 years' imprisonment.

The blocking of traffic for royal vehicles has long been the subject of private grumbling, but recent road congestion unleashed a torrent of tweets with the hashtag #royalmotorcade, some veering into sharper comments. A police statement Tuesday related the arrest to "inappropriate hashtags."