Defense rests in case of Dallas officer who shot neighbor

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger listens to her attorney Toby Shook during her trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She said she mistook his fourth-floor apartment for her own. Tom Fox

Defense attorneys have rested their case in the murder trial of a Dallas police officer charged with killing her neighbor in his apartment.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Amber Guyger are expected to present closing arguments Monday. Guyger is accused of killing of Botham Jean last September.

Guyger testified last week that she mistook Jean's apartment for her own after a long shift and believed he was a burglar. The 31-year-old said she feared for her life before entering the apartment where she shot Jean. Prosecutors say Jean was unarmed and eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream in his living room when Guyger shot him.

The two sides argued Monday morning over the language of the instructions the judge with provide to jurors as they begin to deliberate.