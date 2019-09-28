Israel says 3 suspects in deadly West Bank blast arrested

Israeli officials say they have caught the Palestinian militants responsible for a bombing in the West Bank that killed a teenage girl last month.

The Shin Bet internal security agency said Saturday the suspects were three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and lived in the area of Ramallah.

The Aug. 23 attack killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and a brother at a water spring near Dolev, a settlement northwest of Jerusalem.

Israeli security agencies were perplexed by the case since it involved a hidden explosive device, a tactic rarely used by Palestinian militants in the West Bank.

Shin Bet says the suspects were arrested recently in a joint operation with the police and the army and that they were planning other attacks. It said an additional bomb had been uncovered.