AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Analysis: Biden looks like a front-runner, until he doesn't

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is the Democratic front-runner. And there were moments in Thursday night's debate when he looked the part.

Standing between a pair of liberal senators offering radical change, he unabashedly embraced his more moderate position on health care, forcefully pressuring Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to level with Americans about the steep cost of implementing a fully government-run system. He was more polished and practiced than in previous contests. And he repeatedly leaned on the legacy of former President Barack Obama, who remains the most popular Democrat in the nation.

"I'm for Barack — I think the Obamacare worked," he declared.

But the debate was punctuated by moments that highlighted why Biden can't shake questions about his consistency and whispers about his fitness for office, despite his lead in most national polls and early state surveys. Most glaringly: a meandering answer near the end of the debate about his past statements on racial inequality. Biden said poor parents should play the "record player" for their children before veering off into comments about Venezuela.

Biden's standing in the Democratic contest is the source of much debate within the party. Is he an experienced elder statesman who can calm an anxious nation and peel back some of the white working class voters who helped send President Donald Trump to the White House? Or is the 76-year-old past his prime and out of step with a party that is growing younger, more diverse and more liberal?

AP FACT CHECK: Dems draw link between Trump, El Paso murders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten Democrats seeking the presidency tripped over some details Thursday night as they sparred in a debate thick with policy and personal stories. Several made provocative accusations that President Donald Trump inspired the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas, last month.

On the policy front, Bernie Sanders claimed his approach to health care has a stamp of approval from everyone who studies such matters, which is not the case. Joe Biden misrepresented recent history when he said the administration he served as vice president didn't put migrant kids in "cages."

Here's a look at some of the assertions in the third round of Democratic primary debates, the first to have all qualifying contenders square off in one night:

BETO O'ROURKE, former U.S. representative from Texas, on last month's mass shooting in El Paso: "Everything that I've learned about resilience, I've learned from my hometown of El Paso, Texas, in the face of this act of terror, that was directed at our community, in large part by the president of the United States. It killed 22 people, and injured many more, we were not defeated by that. Nor were we defined by that."

JULIAN CASTRO, former U.S. housing secretary: "Look, a few weeks ago a shooter drove 10 hours inspired by this president to kill people who look like me and people who look like my family."

Pope Francis to visit Thailand, Japan in November

BANGKOK (AP) — Pope Francis will visit Thailand and Japan in November in a visit expected to highlight his call for complete nuclear disarmament and honor the small Catholic communities in each country.

The Vatican confirmed the Nov. 19-26 trip, and its diplomatic representative in Thailand, Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam, announced the Thai stop on Friday. Francis will be in Thailand on Nov. 20-23 before heading to Japan, where government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the pope would meet with the emperor and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

It will be Francis' fourth trip to Asia, where he has already visited South Korea, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The last pope to visit Japan was the late Saint Pope John Paul II in 1981. He was also the last pope to visit Thailand, in 1984.

During his official visit to Thailand, Francis will preside at religious ceremonies and make pastoral visits to Catholic communities.

Unable to vote, Palestinians shrug off Israel's elections

MAS'HA, West Bank (AP) — Barhoum Saleh's town is surrounded by Jewish settlements, the sign above his roadside mechanic shop is in Hebrew, most of his customers are Israeli and he needs an Israeli permit to visit the beach a half hour's drive away.

But unlike his Jewish neighbors, he can't vote in next week's elections.

Saleh is among the 2.5 million Palestinians in the West Bank who have no voice in choosing Israel's next government and no control over whether it decides to annex part or all of the occupied territory, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to do . With the peace process having sputtered to a halt a decade ago, they also have little hope of getting a state of their own anytime soon.

Saleh, who is not particularly political, just wishes it was easier to take his kids to the beach.

Israelis who get their cars serviced at his shop describe their trips: one drove down to Egypt's Sinai, another vacationed in Thailand. But while they can travel in and out of the West Bank freely, Saleh must apply for a permit to enter Israel — and they are not given for family vacations. So, a few years back, he took his family to neighboring Jordan and its Red Sea port of Aqaba, several hours away.

Bahamians look for loved ones as 1,300 missing after Dorian

MCLEAN'S TOWN, Bahamas (AP) — They scan social media, peer under rubble, or try to follow the smell of death in an attempt to find family and friends.

They search amid alarming reports that 1,300 people remain listed as missing nearly two weeks after Hurricane Dorian hit the northern Bahamas.

The government has cautioned that the list is preliminary and many could be staying in shelters and just haven't been able to connect with loved ones. But fears are growing that many died when the Category 5 storm slammed into the archipelago's northern region with winds in excess of 185 mph and severe flooding that toppled concrete walls, cracked trees in half and ripped swings off playgrounds as Dorian battered the area for a day and a half.

"If they were staying with me, they would've been safe," Phil Thomas Sr. said as he leaned against the frame of his roofless home in the fishing village of McLean's Town and looked into the distance.

The boat captain has not seen his 30-year-old son, his two grandsons or his granddaughter since the storm. They were all staying with his daughter-in-law, who was injured and taken to a hospital in the capital, Nassau, after the U.S. Coast Guard found her — but only her.

Key takeaways from the 2020 Democratic candidates' debate

HOUSTON (AP) — Democratic debate night No. 3: Attacks and counter-attacks. Love for one former president, loathing for the current one. A 76-year-old front-runner essentially got called old, and he turned around and called another rival a "socialist."

But will it change the fundamentals of a nominating fight that remains remarkably stable at the top with five months until voting begins? Here's a look at some takeaways and potential answers:

STATUS QUO PREVAILED

The third Democratic debate seemed to end in a 10-way tie.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was sure-footed (until the end), at least for him and compared with the previous two debates. There were more attacks on President Donald Trump than on each other. No one dominated.

Pope's visit to Thailand will also be a family reunion

UDON THANI, Thailand (AP) — Catholics in Thailand are celebrating the official announcement of the first papal visit in 35 years, but one 77-year-old nun in a far-flung corner of the country has a connection that makes the occasion particularly special.

Pope Francis is due to arrive in Thailand on Nov. 20 for a four-day visit, the first leg of an Asia trip that will also take him to Japan, Catholic officials announced Friday.

The pontiff's arrival will lead to a reinvigoration of belief among the nearly 400,000 faithful here. But for Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, it also means the pleasure of a family reunion.

At St. Mary's girls' school in Udon Thani, about 570 kilometers (355 miles) northeast of Bangkok, the pupils have only recently realized their unassuming vice principal's connection to the pope.

Sister Ana Rosa, originally from Buenos Aires in Argentina, came to Thailand in 1966 and has worked as a missionary in several parts of the country. She shares a great-grandfather with Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who, six years ago, became Pope Francis. So, she and the pontiff are second cousins.

Judgment day for Huffman, facing possible prison for scam

BOSTON (AP) — Actress Felicity Huffman is returning to court to be sentenced for her role in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

The "Desperate Housewives" star is scheduled to appear in Boston's federal court Friday after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud in May. She's the first parent to be sentenced among 34 charged in the scheme.

Huffman has admitted to paying $15,000 to boost her older daughter's SAT scores in 2017 with the help of William "Rick" Singer, an admission consultant at the center of the scheme. Prosecutors say Huffman's daughter was unaware of the arrangement.

Prosecutors have recommended a month in prison, along with supervised release and a $20,000 fine. Huffman's lawyers say she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.

The case is seen as an indicator of what's to come for others charged in the case. Over the next two months, nearly a dozen other parents are scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty. A total of 15 parents have pleaded guilty, while 19 are fighting the charges.

In Ecuador, a nighttime crypt visit for the morbidly curious

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — It's a chilly night in Ecuador's capital and the small group of men and women visiting the city's oldest cemetery are understandably nervous.

Led by guides in black hooded capes, they navigate a maze of crypts as voices call out existential questions into the night.

"What are you doing so that someone remembers you after you've died?" one asks. "What are you doing so that you're not forgotten?"

They're there to get a taste of death while still alive — spending part of the night in a dark crypt at the El Tejar cemetery, the latest example of the so-called "necro tourism" trend luring those with a keenness for the macabre.

"The idea is to make people reflect," says Alexandra Ortega, director of Quito Post Mortem, the company that arranges the graveyard tours. "In cemeteries, life and death can be found. Life is ephemeral and death the only certainty."

Bucs use goal-line stand to beat Panthers 20-14

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Cam Newton left the shotgun and began creeping toward the line of scrimmage, Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves knew exactly what was coming.

The Bucs sniffed out a fourth-and-1 play from the 2-yard line with Hargreaves shoving Christian McCaffrey out of bounds with 1:22 left to preserve a 20-14 win over the Carolina Panthers and cap off a terrific defensive performance on Thursday night.

Jameis Winston threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, Chris Godwin had 121 yards receiving and a score and Peyton Barber ran for 82 yards, but it was the Bucs defense that won this game. Tampa Bay held the Panthers without a touchdown and limited McCaffrey to 53 total yards to give coach Bruce Arians his first victory with the team.

The goal-line stand, particularly the fourth down play, was just the icing on the cake.

As Newton cleared out of the way, McCaffrey took the direct snap from center, faked a reverse to Curtis Samuel and raced around left end but couldn't find the edge. He tried to extend the ball, but didn't pick up the first down as Hargreaves rode him out of bounds.